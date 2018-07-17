BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A "mass casualty plan" was launched at KeyBank Pavilion due to heat-related incidents during the Vans Warped Tour on Monday, Washington County dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11.
Officials said several concertgoers collapsed from the heat.
Related Headlines
More than a dozen people were transported due to heat-related conditions, officials with KeyBank Pavilion told Channel 11. All 15 people that were transported are in stable condition.
KeyBank officials said their on-site medical team is coordinating directly with Washington County Emergency Services to ensure everyone gets medical attention as soon as possible.
The pavilion has misting stations in its plazas and free water stations, according to KeyBank officials.
KeyBank Pavilion released the following statement:
With temperatures reaching above 90 degrees during today’s Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion, we’re taking extra precaution to keep attendees safe from the heat. While only 15 people out of 15,000 total attendees have needed medical transport due to heat-related conditions, our on-site medical services team is coordinating directly with Washington County Emergency Services to ensure everyone gets medical attention as soon as possible.
All 15 people who have been transported thus far are in stable condition, and we’ll continue to coordinate with the city as needed to ensure all attendees are taken care of throughout the day.
The venue also has misting stations in its plazas and free water stations available to all fans to help them beat the heat and stay hydrated as they enjoy performances throughout the day.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man shot by police after running from officers, pulling gun in Pittsburgh
- Crash sends radioactive material onto road
- 2 firefighters hurt, man burned during duplex fire
- VIDEO: Timing when spotty thunderstorms fire up Monday
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}