'Not much to see. Not much to do.' Company creates Ohio-themed candle that smells like nothing

Some Ohio residents aren't too happy with the marketing of a new candle that's named for their state.
Simple Nature is marketing the unscented candle by poking fun at Ohio: "Not much to see. Not much to do. Welcome to Ohio, the unscented candle."
On an Instagram post from the company, they posted a photo of the candle with the caption, "Fresh batch of nothing getting shipped out."
