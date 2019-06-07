  • 'Not much to see. Not much to do.' Company creates Ohio-themed candle that smells like nothing

    Some Ohio residents aren't too happy with the marketing of a new candle that's named for their state.

    Simple Nature is marketing the unscented candle by poking fun at Ohio: "Not much to see. Not much to do. Welcome to Ohio, the unscented candle."

    On an Instagram post from the company, they posted a photo of the candle with the caption, "Fresh batch of nothing getting shipped out."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Fresh batch of nothing getting shipped out.

    A post shared by SimpleNature (@simplenaturefw) on

