PITTSBURGH - A woman died in a fire that spread to multiple mobile homes in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood Wednesday.
Mary Judith Robison, who went by Judy, lived with her son in the home off Whited Road near Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
"I just completely miss her. I mean, nothing in the world can replace her," Judy's son, Blaine DeSantis, said.
DeSantis was running errands for his mother while she took a nap. When he got home the house was on fire and she was trapped inside.
“If I came 15 minutes earlier, I probably would’ve prevented it," he said.
With a neighbor's help, DeSantis tried to get inside to help his mom, but the smoke was too much.
"[I] kept saying, 'Please God, save my mom,'" he said.
Firefighters had to work quickly as the flames spread to a neighboring mobile home.
DeSantis lost everything in the fire. He's living in a hotel while investigators work to determine the cause.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenagers with stun gun rob woman outside Magee-Womens Hospital
- Trump forces out Sessions as U.S. attorney general
- Pennsylvania university to begin allowing pets in dorm in spring
- RAW VIDEO: Women damage art works while taking selfies
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}