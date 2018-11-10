  • 'Nothing in the world can replace her': Man mourns mother killed in mobile home fire

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman died in a fire that spread to multiple mobile homes in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood Wednesday.

    Mary Judith Robison, who went by Judy, lived with her son in the home off Whited Road near Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    "I just completely miss her. I mean, nothing in the world can replace her," Judy's son, Blaine DeSantis, said.

    DeSantis was running errands for his mother while she took a nap. When he got home the house was on fire and she was trapped inside.

    “If I came 15 minutes earlier, I probably would’ve prevented it," he said.

    With a neighbor's help, DeSantis tried to get inside to help his mom, but the smoke was too much.

    "[I] kept saying, 'Please God, save my mom,'" he said.

    Firefighters had to work quickly as the flames spread to a neighboring mobile home.

    DeSantis lost everything in the fire. He's living in a hotel while investigators work to determine the cause.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories