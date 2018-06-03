PITTSBURGH - About 45,000 people with tickets attended the Kenny Chesney concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency medical services saw a total of 78 patients, 28 of whom were transported to a hospital.
They released the following breakdown:
- 18 people transported to UPMC Mercy, UPMC Presbyterian and Allegheny General Hospital for intoxication.
- 1 person transported to Mercy -- multiple people fell on top of each other down the escalator.
- 1 person transported to Mercy from an assault.
- 1 person transported to AGH for heat-related emergency.
- 1 person transported to AGH after a motor vehicle accident.
- 1 person transported to AGH with chest pain.
- 1 person transported to AGH with a minor head injury.
- 1 person transported to AGH for a seizure.
- 1 person transported to Mercy for hypertension.
- 1 person transported to AGH with burns to the hand from a grill.
- 1 person transported to Mercy with generalized weakness.
- 1 person transported to Mercy for dizziness.
Police said they made five physical arrests and issued 15 non-traffic citations.
The Liquor Control Enforcement issued at least 19 citations for underage drinking, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Public Works removed 25 tons of garbage from the event, according to officials.
The Department of Public Safety said this year's event "brought a reduction in unruly and illegal behavior from previous years."
