0 Homeless teen receives Toyota as graduation gift from man with brain tumor

She may be homeless, but a Texas teenager who is graduating with honors now has her own car thanks to the kindness of a stranger, KRIV reported.

Sionna Brenn was working at her job at a Starbucks in the Houston suburb of Pearland, and when she took the trash to the dumpster in a parking lot, Charlie Jabaley was waiting with balloons. A black Toyota Corolla sedan headed toward her, and Jabaley handed her the keys as she was told “this car is yours,” KRIV reported.

“It’s more than a dream. It’s crazy,” Brenn told the television station.

Brenn, a senior at Willowridge High School in Houston, is originally from Ethiopia and was adopted when she was 9. Her life as an adoptee was not good, she said.

"In the deepest shadows it was very abusive,” Brenn told KRIV. “Families were very harsh but I’ve overcome it through (God’s) power."

The teenager ended up homeless and began working at Starbucks to support herself

Jabaley, meanwhile, was diagnosed with a brain tumor more than a year ago, KRIV reported. He was the manager for rapper 2 Chainz, but he left the music business when he learned about the tumor. He learned about Brenn, who will be attending the University of Texas at San Antonio on a scholarship, and decided to help.

"Everywhere we go, we’re looking for people who have dreams and how we can help them,” said Jabaley, who also told KRIV that he will be paying for Brenn’s driver’s license.

"I think I’m in a dream right now,” Brenn said.

