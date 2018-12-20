JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A Western Pennsylvania pediatrician accused of sexually abusing dozens of children pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple counts of indecent assault and other crimes.
RELATED: Pediatrician facing new allegations of inappropriate relationship with child
Dr. Johnnie Barto, 71, of Johnstown was charged in January, March, April and July for abusing minors, including members of his family.
Barto pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children, according to the state attorney general’s office.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trump Administration tightening work requirements for food stamps
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- Flood Advisory issued as soaking rain moves toward area
- RAW VIDEO: Car crashes into Subway restaurant
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Many of those crimes took place in examination rooms at Cambria County hospitals, authorities said. Victims were children of both sexes, mostly ages 8-12, although one was a two-week-old infant.
RELATED: Authorities detail new sex assault charges against Pa. doctor
“Dr. Johnnie Barto used his position of authority – as the pediatrician who families relied on – to feed his own sick desires and take advantage of parents and children seeking basic health care,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Barto is in jail and will be sentenced in 90 days.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}