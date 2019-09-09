  • 'Storybook castle': Local home for sale at $4.6 million

    Updated:

    PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Have you ever wanted to live in a fairy tale? Well you can in our area, but it'll cost you.

    The Penn Township home is being called Storybook Castle.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmorealnd County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The 8,000-square foot home sits on Dunrobin Lane and features seven bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms and imported fixtures from European castles.

    The home costs $4.6 million.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories