PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Have you ever wanted to live in a fairy tale? Well you can in our area, but it'll cost you.
The Penn Township home is being called Storybook Castle.
The 8,000-square foot home sits on Dunrobin Lane and features seven bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms and imported fixtures from European castles.
The home costs $4.6 million.
