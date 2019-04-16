It’s a girl! “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced Tuesday morning that she has adopted a baby girl named Hope Catherine.
Hello, Hope! @HodaKotb introduces baby daughter No. 2 https://t.co/u1X2e6zuUz— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 16, 2019
This is the second daughter Kotb, 54, has adopted. She became a mom for the first time in 2017 when she adopted daughter Haley Joy, 2.
.@hodakotb tearfully recounts the moment her second baby girl was put in her arms. pic.twitter.com/mQbLNpWkYp— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2019
"I'm feeding her and I can't believe it,'' Kotb said during a phone interview on “Today.” "I'm so happy she's here!"
