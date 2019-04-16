  • 'Today' show's Hoda Kotb adopts second baby

    Updated:

    It’s a girl! “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced Tuesday morning that she has adopted a baby girl named Hope Catherine. 

    This is the second daughter Kotb, 54, has adopted. She became a mom for the first time in 2017 when she adopted daughter Haley Joy, 2. 

    "I'm feeding her and I can't believe it,'' Kotb said during a phone interview on “Today.”  "I'm so happy she's here!" 

