0 1,000 Thanksgiving meals being served to Pittsburghers in need by Light of Life

PITTSBURGH - More than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals are expected to be served to people in need Thursday by Light of Life Rescue Mission volunteers.

The meals will be served during the annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet, as well as delivered to residents of 15 high-rise buildings.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

“It’s not just about giving food to people, but it’s about creating an environment. This is a family holiday, so we try to create a family feel here for people who might not have family to spend the holiday with,” Kate Wadsworth, with Light of Life, said.

Russ Stratton and one of his daughters are among the more than 100 volunteers helping to make the Thanksgiving meals possible.

“It teaches them to be a little bit more on the giving side versus just wanting to take, take, take,” Stratton said.

Giving back is also important to Stratton because he can relate to some of the people who benefit from the service.

“It’s very important to me because I’ve been in situations a lot of these guys have been in, so I like to give back and I like my family to be able to do the same,” Stratton said.

TRENDING NOW:

In addition to serving hot meals indoors on Pittsburgh’s North Side, warm coats are being provided outside the East North Avenue location to men, women and children who need them.

“We have volunteers walking through the tent with each person, and they can try on the coats, find one that fits and looks good and feels good,” Wadsworth said.

Thanksgiving meals are being served from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 10 East North Avenue.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.