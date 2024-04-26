11 people arrested during warrant sweep in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Eleven people were arrested in a warrant sweep throughout Washington County early Friday morning.

The Washington County Office of the Sheriff said around 40 bench/probation warrants were attempted for various crimes.

In total, 11 people were arrested during the sweep. The bench warrants for the people arrested ranged from firearms, drugs and probation violations.

One of the people was wanted by Federal Parole for a federal firearms violation, the sheriff’s office said.

The warrant sweep was executed by the Sheriff Fugitive Warrant Unit, City of Washington police, Strabane Township police, Pennsylvania State Police, Washington County Drug Task Force, Washington County Adult Probation, Pennsylvania State Parole and the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

