    JEANNETTE, Pa. - One man died in a shooting that injured two other men Monday evening in Jeannette, police said.

    Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a house in the 100 block of Cuyler Avenue. 

    Jeannette’s mayor said the shooting started as a domestic incident at a rental home.

    "Our police were one block away when they heard gunfire, a lot of gunfire," Mayor Curtis Antoniak said.

    An estimated 14 to 16 shell casings were found on the ground and porch outside the home, according to Antoniak.

    One man died, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, but the conditions of the other people who were shot have not been released.

    Police initially searched one home for a suspected shooter, but the home was empty, officials said.

    Police Chief Shannon Binda told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE everyone involved in the shooting is in custody.

