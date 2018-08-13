DUQUESNE - One person was killed in a shooting inside a Duquesne bar early Monday.
Investigators said officers were dispatched to the 1313 Bar on Kennedy Avenue just after midnight.
Officers found Donnell Demery, 55, bleeding badly when they arrived. An officer applied an emergency tourniquet to Demery in an attempt to save his life. Demery was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said a second person was hurt in the shooting but left before officers arrived on the scene.
WPXI’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to find out more about the victim and to get an update in the investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.
