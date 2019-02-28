WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person has died in a house fire Thursday morning in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, authorities said.
The fire was reported about 9 a.m. on Mamont Drive.
Further information was not immediately available.
We have a crew at the scene working to find out how the fire started and who the victim is for Channel 11 News at Noon.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}