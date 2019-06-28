MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital overnight after an incident in McKees Rocks.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Officers were called to Woodward Avenue just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
BREAKING: police in McKees Rocks investigating overnight incident that sent someone to the hospital... what we know, live at 5 @wpxi pic.twitter.com/Z8Kj6BXEzB— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) June 28, 2019
The victim’s condition has not been released.
WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is talking to police and will have the latest in the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 am.
TRENDING NOW:
- 300K Highmark members left out from new deal with UPMC
- Girl's seat belt came undone on Kennywood coaster, family says
- Cremated remains found in storage unit used by funeral director
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh potholes remain a problem, despite drop in 311 reports
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}