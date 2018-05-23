  • 1 injured when vehicle crashes into NAPA Auto Parts

    Updated:

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - One person was injured Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into a NAPA Auto Parts in Bellevue, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. on Ohio River Boulevard. Officials said the driver lost control before crashing into the business.

    The person who was injured was taken to a hospital, officials said.

    Despite damage to the building, the business remained open.

