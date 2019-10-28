  • 1 killed in crash in Ross Township

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed overnight in a car crash in Ross Township. 

    Police and first responders were out along Bellevue Road near Cornell Avenue Extension just after 1 a.m. for the one-car crash.

    The victims name has not yet been released. 

    WPXI is working to learn what led to the crash. Refresh for updates.

