ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed overnight in a car crash in Ross Township.
Police and first responders were out along Bellevue Road near Cornell Avenue Extension just after 1 a.m. for the one-car crash.
The victims name has not yet been released.
WPXI is working to learn what led to the crash. Refresh for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Route 30 reopens after crash in North Versailles
- Man seeking owner of wedding ring found in glove at Ohio hardware store
- 2,000-pound great white shark 'pings' near Myrtle Beach, officials say
- VIDEO: More than just medicine collected during Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}