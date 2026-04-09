Coast Guard to enforce security zone on waters around NFL Draft campus

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 NFL Draft campus in Pittsburgh will have some extra security from the U.S. military.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit will enforce a security zone on waterways around the draft activity areas “to ensure public safety, safeguard event participants and protect the maritime transportation system,” according to a release Thursday.

The zone will be in effect from midnight on Thursday, April 23, until just before midnight on Saturday, April 25.

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These waterways are included in the zone:

Ohio River: Mile Marker 0.0 to 0.5 (near Rivers Casino)

Allegheny River: Mile Marker 0.0 to 0.6 (at Roberto Clemente Bridge)

Monongahela River: Mile Marker 0.0 to 0.3 (at Fort Pitt Bridge)

Coast Guard NFL Draft security zone

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All recreational and commercial watercraft must get permission from the Coast Guard captain of the port or guard on-scene patrol commander before entering the zone.

To be authorized to enter, you can contact MSU Pittsburgh at (412) 670-4288 or on VHF-FM Channel 16.

Vessel operators are told to plan their outings and expect possible delays.

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