Butler County wing restaurant deemed out of compliance after food safety inspection

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A wing restaurant in Butler County has been deemed out of compliance after a food safety inspection on Monday.

A report from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture shows inspectors found multiple health code violations at Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings, located at 20455 State Route 19 in Cranberry Township.

Reported violations include a magnetic knife rack with old food, mouse droppings in a condensing unit behind a freezer and dirt and dust build-up around pipes for the three-bowl sink and grease traps.

The restaurant has until Monday to correct reported violations. It will be allowed to operate in the meantime.

You can read the full report below:

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