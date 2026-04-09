Versailles Borough police ask for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old boy

VERSAILLES, Pa. — The Versailles Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Dominic O’Neill, 12, left his home around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Dominic was wearing a tan hoodie with “Ireland” across the front, gray cargo pants and black and white Nike shoes.

He’s described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall; weighing 128 pounds; having brown hair and blue eyes and wearing clear frame glasses.

Police say Dominic is known to travel the Great Allegheny Passage walking trail and may be going to Pittsburgh or the West Newton area.

Anyone who sees Dominic is asked to contact the Versailles Borough Police Department at 5100 Walnut Street or by calling (412) 751-2218.

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