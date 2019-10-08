VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - Two neglected pit bulls -- one of which police said likely jumped from a second-floor window at a vacant house in Vandergrift because she was hungry and thirsty -- are being nursed back to health, Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Tiny Cause Dog Rescue was called Sunday night and is now caring for the dogs, named Sadie and Rocky.
Police told TribLIVE a passerby told them he saw one of the dogs jumping from a window along 28th Street Alley. The other dog was found in the same house.
The police chief told TribLIVE the dogs' ribs and spines were visible, and conditions inside the home were described as deplorable.
Sadie and Rocky are both about 2 years old, according to Tiny Cause founder Darla Held, who told TribLIVE they were 20 to 25 pounds underweight and each had fleas. Sadie also had two ear infections.
Held told TribLIVE the dogs' owner called Tiny Cause a month ago, but there's wasn't any space for them at the time.
Once the dogs are back up to a normal weight, they'll be made available for adoption, Held told TribLIVE.
