    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - One person died after a crash Thursday night in West Mifflin that involved a motorcycle and left a second person hurt, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. on Homeville Road.

    Marc McLellan, 31, of Glassport, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

    A second person was also taken to a hospital, police said. That person's condition has not been made available.

    Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

