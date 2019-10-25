WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - One person died after a crash Thursday night in West Mifflin that involved a motorcycle and left a second person hurt, officials said.
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. on Homeville Road.
Marc McLellan, 31, of Glassport, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
A second person was also taken to a hospital, police said. That person's condition has not been made available.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash.
