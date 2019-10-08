FAYETTE CO., Pa. - A person who posted a threat to shoot up Uniontown High School on social media is in police custody, according to investigators.
Police said school officials were made aware of a "potential threat" on Tuesday and immediately launched an investigation.
The threat, which was initially captured on Snapchat, spread across social media as people tried to figure out what was happening.
According to investigators, the person who posted the threat was identified and is in custody. That person's identity was not released.
However, police did confirm the suspect is a student at the high school.
Uniontown Area School District officials are notifying parents of the incident as well.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bacteria kills 3 infants at Pennsylvania hospital
- Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair
- This man is now the deadliest serial killer in US history, according to FBI
- VIDEO: Crane lifts garbage truck that partially fell through concrete in Oakland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}