  • 1 shot on busy Carrick road

    One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Carrick.

    The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Brownsville Road, an area filled with small shops just north of the border with Brentwood.

    Police are on scene and investigating. The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear.

