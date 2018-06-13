  • 2 officers responding to reported abduction hurt when shots fired

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Two police officers were hurt late Tuesday night while responding to a reported abduction in North Braddock, authorities said.

    Police said the call came in about 10 p.m. for two teenagers possibly abducted at gunpoint and taken to a vacant house at the intersection of 13th Street and Franklin Avenue.

    Gunfire erupted when police officers arrived at the scene. A SWAT team was then brought in.

    One officer was grazed in the arm by a bullet, which lodged in his vest. A second officer suffered a head injury.

    The officer who was grazed told Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca he was injured when he went to a back door and someone started firing. He said it was a long night, but he will return for his shift on Wednesday.

    Three people, one of whom is believed to be the shooter, are in custody. Police said two of them were found at the house, while the third was arrested in Swissvale.

    Officials said no alleged abduction victims were found in the house.

    Allegheny County police are leading the investigation. The FBI is assisting.

     
     

