  • Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation

    The monthlong unsolved murder of Rachael Deltondo is now focusing on mail sent to the Beaver County Jail. 

    Channel 11 confirmed through multiple sources an inmate received a handwritten letter describing details about the night of the murder. 

    Amy Marcinkiewicz has more about the content of the letter, including who signed it, as well as how it could affect people involved in the case, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

