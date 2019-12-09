MONONGAHELA, Pa. - One teen is in custody, one is on the run and a third was rushed to the hospital after police responded to an incident in Monongahela.
Investigators said two of the teens were wearing masks when they broke into a home on Thomas Street and hit a 19-year-old in the face with a bat. Channel 11's crew at the scene saw police take a pink bat out of the home as evidence.
The pair of teens also allegedly stole marijuana and money.
SWAT and K-9 units were initially called to assist, but police said they were not needed.
