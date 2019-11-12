BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Neighbors on Walther Lane said heavy rain keeps causing sewage to overflow into their yards and homes.
The neighborhood sits between Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair and that means any fixes to the problem are difficult.
Target 11 looked into the issue earlier this year and found any solution could be years away.
Jeff Valperga and his family have been fighting to get their sewer line fixed for a decade. He told Channel 11 when there is a heavy rain, more than just rain shoots into his yard.
"Toilet paper, wipes, tampons, condoms," he said. "Ten days, still sewage is sitting there in my front yard."
Bethel Park replaced their old sewer lines with new 27-inch lines, which now connect with Upper St. Clair's old 14-inch lines.
Valperga said neither township wants to take responsibility for the issue. Neither township returned Channel 11's calls, but last year they held a meeting with the DEP, health department Alcosan at his home.
Watch the video above for what officials say they are doing about the continuing issues.
