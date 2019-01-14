Decade-long sewage issue leaves residents frustrated

SOUTH HILLS, Pa. - A South Hills neighborhood is fighting to get a sewage problem fixed that’s plagued their street for a decade.
Neighbors on Walther Lane said heavy rain causes sewage to overflow into their yards and homes.
The road sits on the line between Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair, making any potential solution difficult.
Neighbors said they’ve worked with the municipality and the township for years, but the problem is only getting worse.
Neighbors said they've worked with the municipality and the township for years, but the problem is only getting worse.
