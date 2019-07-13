PITTSBURGH - It's love at first bite.
Eleven couples got married at the Primanti Brothers in the Strip District on Saturday.
A mass wedding at a restaurant sounds crazy, but these couples actually got engaged at Primanti Bros. locations across the country on Valentine's Day this year.
The restaurant promised a free wedding to every couple who did so.
"We love that love is in the air and everyone's having a good time. Happy to feed some people and be a part of their family, just like they are a part of ours," said Jim Prezioso, the Primanti Bros.marketing manager.
After the ceremony, the couples and their families were treated to the famous Primanti Bros.sandwhiches and live music.
