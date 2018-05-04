PITTSBURGH - Target 11 is always tracking down how your tax dollars are being spent. The team started looking into the millions of dollars spent every year by the city of Pittsburgh to rent buildings. That investigation led to immediate action from that city and a big change for one rental property
We found one property where the city had paid three times in rent what it would have cost to just buy the building. Since our investigation started a month ago, the city already told us it is making plans to move out of that property and somewhere new.
The city is defending other multi-million dollar rentals and says this is part of a larger effort to tackle inherited city costs.
Tonight at 5, Target 11 shows us the property agreement that had the city taking action immediately after it found out just how many taxpayer dollars were going to a single site.
