TONIGHT AT 5: 11 Investigates goes to Seattle to learn more about Amazon HQ2

Pittsburgh is on the short list for finalists for Amazon's second headquarters in North America. Right now, Amazon is not revealing much about its search and selection process, so Target 11's Rick Earle traveled to Seattle to see how Amazon's first headquarters has influenced that city.

Tonight at 5, Target 11 begins its series on Amazon's impact on a city with a look at how the company changed Seattle's landscape and what it is doing for one non-profit on its campus.

When we landed, Target 11 had interviews set up all across the city to get a comprehensive look at what the Amazon headquarters has meant for Seattle. The company is home to more than 40,000 employees. Right now, Amazon occupies 30 buildings in the downtown area of the city and plans to take up more space in the future.

The HQ2 initiative could bring up to 50,000 jobs to the city chosen by Amazon. A big part of our visit to Seattle was finding out what a city looks like with that many jobs added by one company.

On Target 11's second day in Seattle, Rick Earle was taken on a tour of Amazon's sprawling campus. It boasted game rooms and green spaces for employees, and energy-efficient facilities.

We wanted to know what Amazon is doing for the rest of the city, beyond its employees. We found out Amazon has had an influence in business across the city, from construction to restaurants to non-profits.

