    PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a fan-favorite rivalry football game, a fun day at the zoo and several cultural festivals!

    Pitt vs Penn State

    Saturday, 8 p.m. - Heinz Field

    It's only week two, but fans of Pennsylvania's two biggest college football programs are at peak excitement. This is the third matchup between the Panthers and Nittany Lions after a break that lasted more than a decade.

    ZooBrew Oktoberfest

    Friday, 6 p.m. - Pittsburgh Zoo

    Spend an evening at the Zoo enjoying 45+ craft beer samples, delicious bites curated by the Zoo's exclusive caterer, live entertainment, and appearances from your favorite Zoo residents - all included with your ticket! Guests receive a souvenir sampling mug on arrival.

    Pittsburgh Lebanese Festival

    All weekend - Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Church, Carnegie

    Music will be played all through the festival so you can enjoy the best atmosphere and savor mouth-watering Lebanese cuisine. 

    WWE Presents NXT Live

    Friday, 7:30 p.m. - Stage AE

    Featured wrestlers include Ricochet, Rowe, Hanson and Kyle O’Reilly. This high-flying entertainment features the future of the WWE.

    Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker

    Saturday, 7 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion 

    Two of country music's most prominent performers join forces for one amazing night of music. This concert is sure to have your boots tappin and your hips swinging.

    Pittsburgh Irish Festival

    All weekend - Sandcastle Riverplex

    Entertainment this year includes Gaelic Storm, the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance, a hurling match between the Pittsburgh Pucas and the Pitt. Panthers and a seminar titled “Irish Names: Their Origins and Meanings.”

    Sewickley Harvest Festival

    Saturday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. - Broad and Thorn Streets

    The 28th annual Harvest Festival is presented by the QV Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs of Sewickley. Features food, live entertainment, vendors, kids' activities, arts & crafts and more. Merchant sidewalk sales and other events in town round out a fantastic and busy weekend in the Village.

    A Fair in the Park

    All weekend - Mellon Park, Pittsburgh

    Enjoy live music, food from Pittsburgh's finest food trucks, art demonstrations, and shop the work of more than 100 artisans from Pittsburgh and across the country. A Fair in the Park is artist led and presented by the Craftsmen's Guild of Pittsburgh.

    Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration

    Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - Palace Theatre

    Sing and dance along with Elmo. Marvel at Abby’s magical moments. Shake it up with Cookie Monster. Be amazed as Super Grover flies. And move to the music with Rosita.

    Canines and Crowns Dog Pageant

    Sunday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Ace Hotel Pittsburgh

    Celebrate the beauty of all dogs and raise money for Humane Animal Rescue at the Canines and Crowns Dog Pageant! All dogs are welcome, even if they’re not competing in the pageant! There will be raffles and a photo booth by Bark and Gold Photography! Watch pups (and one pig!) compete to win prizes. All dogs will get a royal treat bag, crown, squeaky toy trophy, and a sash.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A Night With Ja Rule

    Saturday, 8 p.m. - Foxtail, South Side

    Pittsburgh's newest club is throwing a grand opening party this weekend, and for $20 you can be in attendance. Formerly Diesel, the new Foxtail had a pre-opening party last week with DJ Pauly D from the Jersey Shore. This week it's Ja Rule for the official grand opening.

