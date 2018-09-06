PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a fan-favorite rivalry football game, a fun day at the zoo and several cultural festivals!
Pitt vs Penn State
Saturday, 8 p.m. - Heinz Field
It's only week two, but fans of Pennsylvania's two biggest college football programs are at peak excitement. This is the third matchup between the Panthers and Nittany Lions after a break that lasted more than a decade.
Pitt legend Hugh Green is in town and fired up for Saturday’s game!#H2P 🔒 #LockTheGates pic.twitter.com/ovoVtcJ44b— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 5, 2018
#BeatPitt 🔵⚪️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/RX1ruscjsC— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 5, 2018
ZooBrew Oktoberfest
Friday, 6 p.m. - Pittsburgh Zoo
Spend an evening at the Zoo enjoying 45+ craft beer samples, delicious bites curated by the Zoo's exclusive caterer, live entertainment, and appearances from your favorite Zoo residents - all included with your ticket! Guests receive a souvenir sampling mug on arrival.
NEW this year is animal encounters! #ZooBrew 🍻 is THIS Friday. If you didn’t get your ticket yet, make sure you grab one today so you can come out and meet these guys! #zooforall https://t.co/My4tsoJL8c— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) September 4, 2018
Pittsburgh Lebanese Festival
All weekend - Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Church, Carnegie
Music will be played all through the festival so you can enjoy the best atmosphere and savor mouth-watering Lebanese cuisine.
Rolling some grapeleaves ! Save the date Pittsburgh Lebanese festival September 7/8/9 https://t.co/uZaxCFJ3zm— PghLebFest (@PghLebFest) August 23, 2018
WWE Presents NXT Live
Friday, 7:30 p.m. - Stage AE
Featured wrestlers include Ricochet, Rowe, Hanson and Kyle O’Reilly. This high-flying entertainment features the future of the WWE.
This weekend The Champ will continue to prove why NXT is in fact the A-Show.— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) September 5, 2018
Ticket sales will be at an all time high.
The Ciampa 🖤 shirt will sell out.
The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time will main event.#NXTBuffalo#NXTPittsburgh#NXTWarren#NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/PdpoUjD6qE
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker
Saturday, 7 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion
Two of country music's most prominent performers join forces for one amazing night of music. This concert is sure to have your boots tappin and your hips swinging.
How is it already September!? Good thing summer is still playing on! pic.twitter.com/TQdEKJNOnX— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) September 4, 2018
Pittsburgh Irish Festival
All weekend - Sandcastle Riverplex
Entertainment this year includes Gaelic Storm, the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance, a hurling match between the Pittsburgh Pucas and the Pitt. Panthers and a seminar titled “Irish Names: Their Origins and Meanings.”
Plan your visit! Thanks for the new map @ocreations! #PghIrishFest pic.twitter.com/Qf8gCRCkK1— PGH Irish Festival (@PittsburghIrish) September 1, 2018
Sewickley Harvest Festival
Saturday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. - Broad and Thorn Streets
The 28th annual Harvest Festival is presented by the QV Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs of Sewickley. Features food, live entertainment, vendors, kids' activities, arts & crafts and more. Merchant sidewalk sales and other events in town round out a fantastic and busy weekend in the Village.
Is It Officially Fall Now? Sewickley Harvest Festival & More This Week!! https://t.co/HXWr1ly7SD pic.twitter.com/JqH9kXPsco— Explore Sewickley (@XploreSewickley) September 5, 2018
A Fair in the Park
All weekend - Mellon Park, Pittsburgh
Enjoy live music, food from Pittsburgh's finest food trucks, art demonstrations, and shop the work of more than 100 artisans from Pittsburgh and across the country. A Fair in the Park is artist led and presented by the Craftsmen's Guild of Pittsburgh.
Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration
Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - Palace Theatre
Sing and dance along with Elmo. Marvel at Abby’s magical moments. Shake it up with Cookie Monster. Be amazed as Super Grover flies. And move to the music with Rosita.
Let’s dance! We’re excited to join our friends on @SesameStreet for a much needed dance break— Sesame Street Live (@SesameStLive) August 30, 2018
today! #ELMOtivation pic.twitter.com/WdI83gmlYv
Canines and Crowns Dog Pageant
Sunday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Ace Hotel Pittsburgh
Celebrate the beauty of all dogs and raise money for Humane Animal Rescue at the Canines and Crowns Dog Pageant! All dogs are welcome, even if they’re not competing in the pageant! There will be raffles and a photo booth by Bark and Gold Photography! Watch pups (and one pig!) compete to win prizes. All dogs will get a royal treat bag, crown, squeaky toy trophy, and a sash.
We know we said #caninesandcrowns was a “dog” pageant, but when @the_bigelow_bullies asked if Doc the Pig was allowed, we couldn’t say no! We have so much in common - we’re both @harsaveslives alumni, really into food, great with our noses, and have beautiful black and white spots #honorarydog . . And don’t forget, even though our contestant roster is full, we have plenty of general admission tickets available and non-contestant dogs (and pigs) are welcome, too! @barkngoldphotography will have an awesome doggie photo both and we’ll have some great raffle prizes! Join us at @acehotelpittsburgh on September 9th at 2pm! Tickets available at bit.ly/caninesandcrowns 🎟👑
A Night With Ja Rule
Saturday, 8 p.m. - Foxtail, South Side
Pittsburgh's newest club is throwing a grand opening party this weekend, and for $20 you can be in attendance. Formerly Diesel, the new Foxtail had a pre-opening party last week with DJ Pauly D from the Jersey Shore. This week it's Ja Rule for the official grand opening.
