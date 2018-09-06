0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (9/7-9/9)

PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a fan-favorite rivalry football game, a fun day at the zoo and several cultural festivals!

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Heinz Field

It's only week two, but fans of Pennsylvania's two biggest college football programs are at peak excitement. This is the third matchup between the Panthers and Nittany Lions after a break that lasted more than a decade.

RELATED: Parking details announced for Pitt vs. Penn State game Saturday

Pitt legend Hugh Green is in town and fired up for Saturday’s game!#H2P 🔒 #LockTheGates pic.twitter.com/ovoVtcJ44b — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 5, 2018

Friday, 6 p.m. - Pittsburgh Zoo

Spend an evening at the Zoo enjoying 45+ craft beer samples, delicious bites curated by the Zoo's exclusive caterer, live entertainment, and appearances from your favorite Zoo residents - all included with your ticket! Guests receive a souvenir sampling mug on arrival.

NEW this year is animal encounters! #ZooBrew 🍻 is THIS Friday. If you didn’t get your ticket yet, make sure you grab one today so you can come out and meet these guys! #zooforall https://t.co/My4tsoJL8c — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) September 4, 2018

All weekend - Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Church, Carnegie

Music will be played all through the festival so you can enjoy the best atmosphere and savor mouth-watering Lebanese cuisine.

Rolling some grapeleaves ! Save the date Pittsburgh Lebanese festival September 7/8/9 https://t.co/uZaxCFJ3zm — PghLebFest (@PghLebFest) August 23, 2018

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - Stage AE

Featured wrestlers include Ricochet, Rowe, Hanson and Kyle O’Reilly. This high-flying entertainment features the future of the WWE.

This weekend The Champ will continue to prove why NXT is in fact the A-Show.



Ticket sales will be at an all time high.



The Ciampa 🖤 shirt will sell out.



The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time will main event.#NXTBuffalo#NXTPittsburgh#NXTWarren#NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/PdpoUjD6qE — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) September 5, 2018

Saturday, 7 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion

Two of country music's most prominent performers join forces for one amazing night of music. This concert is sure to have your boots tappin and your hips swinging.

How is it already September!? Good thing summer is still playing on! pic.twitter.com/TQdEKJNOnX — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) September 4, 2018

All weekend - Sandcastle Riverplex

Entertainment this year includes Gaelic Storm, the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance, a hurling match between the Pittsburgh Pucas and the Pitt. Panthers and a seminar titled “Irish Names: Their Origins and Meanings.”

RELATED: Celebrate Ireland at the Pittsburgh Irish Festival this weekend

Saturday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. - Broad and Thorn Streets

The 28th annual Harvest Festival is presented by the QV Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs of Sewickley. Features food, live entertainment, vendors, kids' activities, arts & crafts and more. Merchant sidewalk sales and other events in town round out a fantastic and busy weekend in the Village.

Is It Officially Fall Now? Sewickley Harvest Festival & More This Week!! https://t.co/HXWr1ly7SD pic.twitter.com/JqH9kXPsco — Explore Sewickley (@XploreSewickley) September 5, 2018

All weekend - Mellon Park, Pittsburgh

Enjoy live music, food from Pittsburgh's finest food trucks, art demonstrations, and shop the work of more than 100 artisans from Pittsburgh and across the country. A Fair in the Park is artist led and presented by the Craftsmen's Guild of Pittsburgh.

Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - Palace Theatre

Sing and dance along with Elmo. Marvel at Abby’s magical moments. Shake it up with Cookie Monster. Be amazed as Super Grover flies. And move to the music with Rosita.

Let’s dance! We’re excited to join our friends on @SesameStreet for a much needed dance break

today! #ELMOtivation pic.twitter.com/WdI83gmlYv — Sesame Street Live (@SesameStLive) August 30, 2018

Sunday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Ace Hotel Pittsburgh

Celebrate the beauty of all dogs and raise money for Humane Animal Rescue at the Canines and Crowns Dog Pageant! All dogs are welcome, even if they’re not competing in the pageant! There will be raffles and a photo booth by Bark and Gold Photography! Watch pups (and one pig!) compete to win prizes. All dogs will get a royal treat bag, crown, squeaky toy trophy, and a sash.

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Foxtail, South Side

Pittsburgh's newest club is throwing a grand opening party this weekend, and for $20 you can be in attendance. Formerly Diesel, the new Foxtail had a pre-opening party last week with DJ Pauly D from the Jersey Shore. This week it's Ja Rule for the official grand opening.

