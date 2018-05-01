PITTSBURGH - Around 40,000 runners are expected to attend events this weekend for the the 10th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Marathon.
Here is 11 things you need to know ahead of this weekends events:
1. The Pittsburgh Marathon's official date for 2018 is May 6. The weekend of May 4-6 will feature special race-related events.
2. Road Closures begin at noon on Friday.
3. Marathon runners will weave through 26.2 scenic miles of riverfront trails, historic parks, neighborhoods and attractions.
5. Marathon runners will also pass stadiums of all three Pittsburgh sports teams: the Penguins, the Pirates and the Steelers.
4. Celebrations begin Friday with one of the biggest and most exciting health and fitness events on race weekend, the GNC Live Will Pittsburgh Health and Fitness Expo.
6. The race has drawn tens of thousands of runners and spectators since its revival in 2009. Participation at its best has been around 25,000 runners and 60,000 spectators.
7. The courses remains unchanged for this year's marathon since 2013, but the time limit has increased to seven hours.
8. The 5K Run, Toddler Trot, Kids Marathon, Finish Line Festival and pet walk are all scheduled for Saturday.
9. The USATF Half Marathon Championships, the full marathon, the half marathon, the marathon relay and the finish line festival are all scheduled for Sunday.
10. Water, Gatorade, first aid stations and salty snacks are available at locations along the course.
11. This is the 10th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Marathon.
