PITTSBURGH - Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to 13-year-old Jordan Duckett, who died doing what he loved.
Duckett died after he collapsed on the field during football practice with the Westside Mustangs.
"He loved football. Yes, he did. You know, that's one thing that unfortunately, he went out trying to get ready to play football," said associate pastor Isaac Walton.
While family and friends mourn Duckett, they are also celebrating his young life. He just turned 13 and would have been in eights grade this year at Pittsburgh Public Schools.
The football team also held a moment of dedication for Duckett at their game Saturday in Windgap.
