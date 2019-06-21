0 14-year-old cadet firefighter killed in crash laid to rest

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Up and coming in the fire service, 14-year-old Grady Hoffman was led to his final resting place Friday with an honor fit for him.

Fire trucks, quads, dirt bikes and side by sides roared under the arch on Greensburg Pike in West Newton.

“We're honored to be here, honored to get asked to do this because it is something that holds a special place in our heart," said Adamsburg Fire Department Capt. Aaron Thomas.

Hoffman was killed last weekend in a violent crash in North Sewickley Township.

Family, friends and complete strangers lined the street for one final salute.

He was a cadet at Hutchinson Fire Department following in his fathers “firefighting” footsteps.

“He’s obviously an outstanding young man, it takes a lot to do what we do, to join the fire department and do that, takes a lot of courage and effort and heart to be here and do what you’re doing," Thomas said.

“We might not run calls with them or anything but it still shows the support and everything with other companies and especially Hutchinson at the moment," said Gabby Scherff of the Fairmont- Hahntown Fire Department.

It was an out unspoken bond for a fellow firefighter, and a friend to many, shown Friday with this outpouring of love and support.

