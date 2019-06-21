0 New details of Syrian refugee's plans for Pittsburgh terror attack released

PITTSBURGH - Handcuffed, shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit, the man accused of planning a terror attack at a Pittsburgh church made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning.

Mustafa Alowemer, 21, a Syrian refugee who just graduated from Brashear High School earlier this month, is charged in connection with alleged plans to carry out the attack in the name of ISIS, according to federal investigators. All charges were held for court Friday.

Alowemer allegedly purchased items to make bombs, which he said he planned to deliver to the Legacy International Worship Center in the Perry South neighborhood in July, authorities said.

In court Friday, it was revealed Alowemer intended to place one device at the side of the church that would be detonated 10 minutes after he drove away. A second device was planned to go off several hours later to injure first responders, officials said.

Alowemer identified Legacy International Worship Center as Christian and Nigerian, and said he targeted it to “take revenge for our [ISIS] brothers in Nigeria,” according to investigators.

An FBI agent testified Alowemer initially wanted to blow up a mosque, but he decided against it because of too much surveillance and police activity.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Alowemer’s home at a Northview Heights housing complex.

Alowemer’s defense attorney claimed Friday his client was not capable of making a bomb, saying he was just bragging.

A judge ordered Alowemer to remain behind bars without bail.

