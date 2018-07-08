  • 14-year-old with autism reported missing

    Updated:

    INDIANA, Pa. - Police in Indiana County are searching for a teenager with autism that has been missing seen since this morning.

    Gavin Renfrew, 14, was last seen on Philadelphia Street in Indiana.

    He's 5'1" and 96 pounds, wearing a black shirt and shorts with blue glasses.

    If you see Renfrew, contact your local police department.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories