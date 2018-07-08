INDIANA, Pa. - Police in Indiana County are searching for a teenager with autism that has been missing seen since this morning.
Gavin Renfrew, 14, was last seen on Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
He's 5'1" and 96 pounds, wearing a black shirt and shorts with blue glasses.
If you see Renfrew, contact your local police department.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fans at Jimmy Buffett concert report "gridlock" at gates, long lines
- 4 boys evacuated from Thai cave in mission to save soccer team, coach
- Mt. Lebanon police apologize for offensive word in crime alert
- RAW VIDEO: Viewer video shows intense flames in McKees Rocks fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}