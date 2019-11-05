BUTLER, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police asked for the public's help finding a missing teen boy before he was located.
Aiden McKinley was last seen Monday night in Butler City, though his family has not seen him since Wednesday, police said.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
***Update***— Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) November 5, 2019
Aiden Joseph MCKINLEY was located. Thank you for retweeting. https://t.co/KKcc0SfwyI
TRENDING NOW:
- Husband of Ohio woman killed by dogs: 'I never wanted Great Danes, but she wanted to rescue them'
- 1 person killed in wrong-way crash on I-79 south in Washington County
- Wealthiest ZIP codes: The highest-earning communities
- VIDEO: First accumulating snow of season possible this week
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}