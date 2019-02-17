  • Man hospitalized after being shot in drive-by, heard calling for help

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - One person is in a hospital after a shooting in North Braddock.

    Multiple people called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday about shots being fired and a man calling for help near Hawkins Avenue. Calls also came in that a man had been shot on Lobinger Avenue.

    Police found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a home on Lobinger.

    He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

    Investigators determined he was shot in a drive-by as he was walking along Hawkins, then after being shot he ran to a home on Lobinger for help.

    The suspect vehicle, according to police, is believed to be a light-colored crossover. 

    The motive is unclear.

    Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous or via their social media sites.

     
     

