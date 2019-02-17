Man hospitalized after being shot in drive-by, heard calling for help

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - One person is in a hospital after a shooting in North Braddock.
Multiple people called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday about shots being fired and a man calling for help near Hawkins Avenue. Calls also came in that a man had been shot on Lobinger Avenue.
ON CHANNEL 11 SUNDAY MORNING NEWS--Police are investigating a shooting in North Braddock here at 4th Street and Hawkins Ave pic.twitter.com/USXeMmGhGu— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 17, 2019
Police found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a home on Lobinger.
He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.
Investigators determined he was shot in a drive-by as he was walking along Hawkins, then after being shot he ran to a home on Lobinger for help.
The suspect vehicle, according to police, is believed to be a light-colored crossover.
The motive is unclear.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous or via their social media sites.
