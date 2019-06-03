MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in McKeesport on Sunday afternoon.
Police said around 1:45 p.m., a person who was walking down Walnut Street flagged down a McKeesport police officer who was in a marked car.
The person told police there was a body along Tube Works Alley.
Police said they found 17-year-old Ciquann Dudley Jr. He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, they are still looking into why Dudley was in the alley and what the motive for the shooting could have been.
No arrests have been made.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
