One last bitterly cold morning before warming up the rest of the week

PITTSBURGH — One last bitter morning before we see temperatures getting much closer to normal for the rest of the week. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for part of the area until 10:00 am.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs pushing well into the 40s. Sadly, it will be the only 40-degree plus day this week as chillier air settles back in Wednesday. A few flurries will be possible during the day Wednesday.

