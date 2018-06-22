MUNHALL, Pa. - UPDATE 2:10 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Jazmere Brianna Custis, 19, of Homestead.
Four teenagers were shot, one of them fatally, early Friday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting in Munhall, authorities said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Margaret Street, where Allegheny County detectives and a medical examiner were called to investigate.
Police said the teens were shot in a car, which was apparently stopped to let a passenger out. The shots are believed to have been fired from another vehicle that pulled alongside.
A 19-year-old woman died from her wounds, police said.
An 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest, a 17-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and another 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg, police said. They were each listed in stable condition at area hospitals.
“I called my neighbor and she said it was her son and he got shot 10 times,” Michael Brown, a neighbor, said.
No arrests have been made, and a motive is unclear. No description is available of the vehicle from which the shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
