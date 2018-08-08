2 alleged leaders of violent Pittsburgh gang appear on federal racketeering charges

PITTSBURGH - Two alleged leaders of a violent Pittsburgh gang appeared in court Wednesday accused of terrorizing the city and its residents.
Dionte Griffin and Sydney Pack are two of the three men facing federal racketeering charges for their involvement in the 11 Hunnit street gang. A third man, Richard Kelly, is also charged but did not have a hearing Wednesday.
Investigators said the gang was composed of residents from two neighborhoods in the Hill District. It’s leader was said to be popular local rapper Jimmy Wopo, real name Travon Smart, who was killed in June.
Channel 11’s Damany Lewis was in court as the two men appeared in front of a judge for the first time. He’ll have a full report on what we learned during 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
