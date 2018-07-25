British Airways announces nonstop service from Pittsburgh to London

PITTSBUGH - Pittsburghers can now head ‘across the pond’ without making a stop state-side first.
On Wednesday, British Airways announced nonstop service from Pittsburgh to London’s Heathrow Airport four times a week.
Flights will run Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Service will begin in April 2019.
Passengers will fly on the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to a release by British Airways.
Pittsburgh International Airport has three other nonstop European destinations: Reykjavik, Iceland via Wowair, Frankfurt, Germany via Condor Airlines and Paris, France via Delta Air Lines.
