British Airways announces nonstop service from Pittsburgh to London

    PITTSBUGH - Pittsburghers can now head ‘across the pond’ without making a stop state-side first.

    On Wednesday, British Airways announced nonstop service from Pittsburgh to London’s Heathrow Airport four times a week.

    Flights will run Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Service will begin in April 2019.

    Passengers will fly on the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to a release by British Airways.

    Pittsburgh International Airport has three other nonstop European destinations: Reykjavik, Iceland via Wowair, Frankfurt, Germany via Condor Airlines and Paris, France via Delta Air Lines.

