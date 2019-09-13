BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - Two Butler County dog parks are temporarily shut down to keep pets from getting sick.
The Rotary dog park in Cranberry Township and Alameda dog park in Butler Township are closed this weekend.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Officials confirm 18 cases of kennel cough throughout the county.
For now, officials say to keep your dogs at home.
Park officials will work all weekend cleaning the areas and sanitizing them.
Dog experts said to make sure your animal is up to date on its Bordetella vaccine and keep them away from shared water bowls and toys.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man ran from car belonging to woman whose body was found in park; 2 others inside charged
- Threats against local football game causing increased security
- Police searching for man accused of assaulting girlfriend's 1-year-old son
- VIDEO: Prank-loving father gets hilarious obituary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}