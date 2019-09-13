  • 2 Butler County dog parks temporarily shut down due to confirmed cases of kennel cough

    Updated:

    BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - Two Butler County dog parks are temporarily shut down to keep pets from getting sick.

    The Rotary dog park in Cranberry Township and Alameda dog park in Butler Township are closed this weekend.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Officials confirm 18 cases of kennel cough throughout the county.

    For now, officials say to keep your dogs at home.

    Park officials will work all weekend cleaning the areas and sanitizing them.

    Dog experts said to make sure your animal is up to date on its Bordetella vaccine and keep them away from shared water bowls and toys.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories