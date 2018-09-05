  • 2 charged in series of bike thefts in East End

    PITTSBURGH - After nine bicycles were reported stolen in less than two weeks in the East End of Pittsburgh, police have charged two men in the thefts.

    Alan Regrut, 45, and Keith Colbank, 40, were charged, police said. Some of the stolen bikes were recovered.

