2 charged in series of bike thefts in East End

PITTSBURGH - After nine bicycles were reported stolen in less than two weeks in the East End of Pittsburgh, police have charged two men in the thefts.
Alan Regrut, 45, and Keith Colbank, 40, were charged, police said. Some of the stolen bikes were recovered.
SEE THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- South Hills restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in penalties, back wages
- Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- President Trump to visit Shanksville memorial for 9/11
- VIDEO: New safety, security measures for state prisons after workers sickened
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}