BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - Two people were flown to the hospital early Wednesday after a tractor-trailer struck a van on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County, officials said.
The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the westbound direction of the turnpike between Cranberry and New Castle, which is shut down.
Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman and following traffic delays and updating alternate routes for the morning commute -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Officials said the van was reportedly parked on the side of the turnpike when it was hit by the tractor-trailer.
The conditions of the people flown to the hospital were not immediately available.
A lengthy detour is in place.
#BREAKING NEWS: Accident with Injuries has the PA Turnpike CLOSED Westbound between Cranberry and New Castle. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/tIFX8HSlj6— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) June 27, 2018
