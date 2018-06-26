  • Couple charged after child overdosed on heroin, cocaine

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A couple has been charged after a 2-year-old boy overdosed in August of 2017 inside his Beaver Falls home.

    The criminal complaint confirms the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

    Channel 11 learned Beaver Falls police filed charges against the toddler's parents last week.

    Desiree Turner and Ken Haskins Jr. are charged with endangering the welfare and possession of a controlled substance. 

    According to police paperwork, the boy's pupils were constricted and he had white powder around his nose.

    Police said the dad showed them a clear bag with powder inside.

    The 2-year-old was given Naloxone and rushed from the home and spent two days in the hospital before being released.

     
     

