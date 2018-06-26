Couple charged after child overdosed on heroin, cocaine

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A couple has been charged after a 2-year-old boy overdosed in August of 2017 inside his Beaver Falls home.
The criminal complaint confirms the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in his system.
Related Headlines
RELATED: 2-year-old given Narcan after suspected overdose
Channel 11 learned Beaver Falls police filed charges against the toddler's parents last week.
Desiree Turner and Ken Haskins Jr. are charged with endangering the welfare and possession of a controlled substance.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Police arrest second person seen running from car when Antwon Rose was killed
- Officer who shot, killed Antwon Rose has troubled past, attorney says
- Arnold mayor under fire for social media comments about Antwon Rose protesters
- VIDEO: 7-foot-long boa constrictor lost after owner forgets to lock cage
According to police paperwork, the boy's pupils were constricted and he had white powder around his nose.
Police said the dad showed them a clear bag with powder inside.
The 2-year-old was given Naloxone and rushed from the home and spent two days in the hospital before being released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}