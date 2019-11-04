HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two former inmates whose life-sentences were commuted have been hired by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
George Trudel and Naomi Blount started Monday as commutations specialists for Fetterman’s office.
“Trudel and Blount, who served a combined 68 years in prison despite never having taken a life, will visit prisons to assist inmates who are applying and to educate prisoners about the commutations process,” a news release said.
“This is the first time in the history of commutations in Pennsylvania, and possibly the nation, that former offenders will fill these roles,” Fetterman said. “No one is more suitable for these positions than two people who have gone through the process and who have valuable institutional knowledge. We’re grateful to have them on the team.”
Fetterman has taken steps to improve the clemency process in Pennsylvania, including streamlining the application process and reducing the required application fee to zero dollars.
Trudel and Blount will join Brandon Flood, who was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this year and then appointed by Fetterman as Secretary of the Board of Pardons.
Trudel and Blount will assist in streamlining the flow of cases to the Board of Pardons, a five-person board that hears cases for clemency and votes on whether to recommend commutations and pardons to Wolf.
