York Fair chief executive officer Bryan Blair said one person fell from a car on the Giant Wheel on the midway at about 8 p.m. Friday. He said the other person in the car didn't fall but couldn't confirm Saturday whether the person was on the ride or on the ground. He said both were taken to York Hospital, which has released no information about their condition.
Blair said inspectors with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's amusement rides and attractions unit have looked at the ride and talked to operators and witnesses. He said the fair and Deggeler Attractions are cooperating with the probe.
